RDNO encourages residents to get FireSmart

As wildfire season continues the Regional District of North Okanagan is encouraging residents to adopt FireSmart practices.

The RDNO cited the increase of wildfires within the Kamloops Fire Centre as proof that wildfire threat is ongoing and residents should take “preventative actions” before taking late summer trips out of town.

"The potential impact of firebrands, airborne embers from wildfires, cannot be underestimated. These embers can travel substantial distances, posing ignition risks to homes far from the fire's epicenter," said BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue Fire Chief Bill Wacey.

Wacey says FireSmart practices can enhance wildfire resilience.

To minimize the risk of embers igniting structures residents are encouraged to include FireSmart guidelines in their vacation prep routines.

Seal the Fortress: Before departing, close all windows and doors securely. This simple action prevents firebrands from blowing into your home and setting the stage for potential ignition. Welcome Safety: Show your commitment to fire safety by removing flammable welcome mats and rugs from your doorstep. This small gesture makes a significant impact on reducing ignition risks. Clear the Way: Maintain clear gutters and roofs. By ridding these areas of debris, you decrease the chance of firebrands finding fuel for ignition. Store Smart: Safely store flammable materials like gasoline, propane tanks, and firewood. Keep them at a distance from your home to reduce fire hazards. Unite in Preparedness: Incorporate wildfire readiness into your family's emergency plan. Designate a meeting spot, share emergency contacts, and establish a communication strategy. Be aware of the official sources of information in the regions you vacation in.

"While summer progresses, our commitment to FireSmart practices must remain paramount. It's never too late to take proactive steps to safeguard our homes and update our going-away checklists to defend against firebrands,” said Wacey.