Off-duty conservation officer leapt into action to help save life of man struck by semi

Photo: Contributed

An off-duty conservation officer is being credited with helping to save the life of a man struck by a semi this week in Vernon.

On Tuesday, a man on a mobility scooter was struck by a transport truck at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street.

While police have said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a person close to the incident says the man's injuries were in fact significant and included a penetrating injury to the chest that had the potential to be fatal.

The off-duty CO just happened to be at the intersection and provided life-saving treatment to the man prior until paramedics arrived on scene.

Castanet reached out to the Ministry of Environment, which oversees the BC Conservation Officer Service, but the humble hero declined a media interview.

The rider of the mobility scooter is expected to survive, police said Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene said the man had a prosthetic leg that went flying across the intersection in the collision, to the shock of those nearby.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said police have determined the man on the scooter attempted to cross southbound through the intersection when his scooter was struck by the transport truck, which was making a right turn onto 34th Street.

The driver of the semi remained at scene and is co-operating with the investigation.