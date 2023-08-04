Splatsin band councillor suspended, chief still under suspension

Photo: Splatsin Theresa William

There is more political upheaval at the Splatsin First Nation, with a councillor being placed on paid suspension.

The Splatsin website states: “Theresa William has been placed on paid suspension from the council table due a petition filed against her under Section 6 – Removal of Council Members – and is not to conduct any chief and council business matters during the duration of the suspension.”

The reason for the suspension was not stated, but it follows the recent suspension of Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas, earlier this year.

The appeals board has confirmed the petition against William is in compliance with the Splatsin Election Code and that it is in effect until the matter is resolved.

A hearing will occur on Aug. 22 at 9:45 a.m.

The hearing will be streamed via video at the Splatsin Community Centre for members to view.

While band members can witness the hearing, they will not be permitted to participate.

The suspension came into effect Aug. 3 at 4:30 p.m. and is the latest political turmoil to rise in the Splatsin community.

Thomas was placed on paid suspension earlier this year.

Two hearings were brought against Thomas by band members Gloria Morgan and River Johnson, but a panel of three court-appointed lawyers evaluated written and in-person testimony from those seeking to remove Thomas as well as his supporters and found "no valid reason to disqualify" the chief.

The panel decision was unanimous.

However, a third hearing, brought forward by Splatsin council members William, Sabrina Vergata and Leonard Edwards is still outstanding.