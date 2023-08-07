Happy BC Day - test your knowledge of Beautiful British Columbia

Just how much do you know about B.C.?

Today is B.C. Day, and if you're lucky, it's a holiday.

Our last trivia video, on Canada Day, found locals not faring so well on Canadian knowledge – so, we're back to give Castanet readers a second chance with some general knowledge questions about British Columbia.

The questions ranged from very local to pretty broad.

Some were easy – what's B.C.'s capital? – others, a little tougher – what's the tallest mountain in B.C.? Or the largest lake? Hint – it's not Okanagan Lake.

We steered clear of historical questions after our experience with Canada Day trivia that almost nobody could answer.

Regrettably, a recent online survey that found just 23 per cent of Canadians could pass our nation's citizenship test.

And even with significantly simpler questions, finding anyone who could answer them correctly proved difficult.

Happy B.C. Day, everybody!