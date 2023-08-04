Vernon resident Robert Martin facing arson charge in Alberta

Photo: RCMP Robert Martin

A Vernon man is facing arson charges in Alberta.

On July 24, Strathcona County RCMP arrested Robert Martin in relation to an arson investigation.

That follows a fire at a rural residence the night of June 28.

Strathcona Fire Department alerted RCMP to the suspicious fire.

At the time, the lone occupant of the residence was able to escape unharmed.

Fire department investigators assisted police and determined the fire was intentionally set, and an arrest warrant was issued for Martin, 45.

Martin is facing charges of arson, disregard for human life, and disobeying a court order.

Martin was released from custody following a hearing and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court Aug. 16.

Police believe Martin fled the scene with another unknown male suspect in a newer model white pickup.

RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying the other male.