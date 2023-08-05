Cadets graduate at Vernon camp, smoke moves final parade indoors

Smoky conditions forced graduating cadets at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre to move their final parade indoors on Friday.

As parents, friends and participating military officials began to gather on Dieppe Square beside Highway 97, the call was made to move inside.

The decision was made "for the safety and health of cadets and spectators," Capt. Tim Challen, the camp chaplain, said.

The assembled group then shuffled across the cadet camp grounds to the massive G20 building, which is typically used in winter for training.

Air, sea and army cadets were inspected by reviewing officer Supt. Jackie Smith of the BC Sheriff Service.

Top cadets in marksmanship, drill and ceremonial, fitness and sports, and military band were awarded for their efforts.

About 300 cadets spent the last three weeks training at the camp

In its heyday, more than 1,000 cadets from across the country would come in two waves to train in Vernon for the summer.

The camp first opened in 1912 as a military training centre, and became a cadet camp in 1949 – 90,000 cadets and staff have passed through its gates over the decades.