No watering for Whitevale residents as Bessette Creek at Level 5 drought

Photo: RDNO/file

With the Bessette Creek watershed being ranked at Level 5 drought, watering restrictions are being put in place immediately for the Whitevale neighbourhood, south of Lumby.

The provincial government issued the drought declaration under the Water Sustainability Act.

"Bessette Creek continues to be severely impacted by the hot, dry conditions, and many locations in this watershed are seeing historic low flows," the Regional District of North Okanagan says.

Water users are urged to reduce consumption.

The Whitevale Water Utility well is connected to Bessette Creek, and outdoor watering impacts creek levels, the RDNO says.

Stage 4 outdoor watering restrictions have been put in place. These include:

No watering of lawns

No sprinklers

Customers may water gardens and outdoor plants (not lawns) up to three days per week by hand, using a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle

Watering days are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for odd house numbers and Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for even house numbers

Drip irrigation is allowed as evaporation is minimal when water is applied directly to plant roots.

Water only between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Irrigating in the heat of the day is ineffective due to water evaporation and is an easily avoidable form of wasting water

Filling swimming pools, hot tubs, garden ponds or decorative fountains is prohibited

Washing of cars or boats is not allowed except for safety (windows, lights and licence plates only).