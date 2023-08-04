Emaciated Lab mix found in remote area near Enderby

Photo: SPCA

Fish the dog needs some love.

The BC SPCA is hoping people can help the nine-year-old, emaciated Labrador retriever mix after the dog was found by a Good Samaritan in a remote area near Kingfisher in the North Okanagan.

“Fish emerged from the woods in the middle of nowhere, bone thin and covered in sores. He was so sad looking,” says Meranda Dussault, manager of the BC SPCA’s Shuswap animal centre.

“His finder brought him directly to the animal centre, and we took him straight to the vet. Fish was one of the skinniest, most malnourished dogs I have seen. He had a body score of one out of nine. An ideal body condition score is five.”

Fish needed IV fluids for dehydration, and a specialized diet and feeding schedule to safely get him on track and gain weight.

He also required a number of tests to ensure his internal organs were still functioning after a lengthy period of starvation.

Once Fish is healthy enough to undergo surgery, he will have dental surgery and be neutered.

“We have to make sure he stays on the right path to recovery, so for the foreseeable future he will be making regular trips to the vet clinic,” says Dussault.

“Now that he is getting the help he needs, you truly see Fish’s resilient and unique personality,” says Dussault.

“He is always happy, always wagging his tail and always ready to jump in your lap and make your day. He is a true fighter and given the severity of the condition he was found in, it is an absolute miracle he is still alive.”

Isabell Diederichs, assistant manager of the BC SPCA’s Shuswap animal centre said the friendly pooch “has so much love behind his big, brown eyes. I can’t really explain it, but when Fish looks at you, he really sees you, thanks you and loves you.”

Fish urgently needs a foster from the area so he can continue to recover and heal in the comfort of a home. Anyone interested in helping Fish can contact the BC SPCA’s Shuswap animal centre.

Fish will be available for adoption in about three weeks. To help Fish and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, click here.