Trinity Creek wildfire burning out of control at one hectare

BC Wildfire Service crews are tackling a new wildfire near Enderby, south of Ashton Creek.

The Trinity Creek fire was first reported just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fire information officer Taylor Wallace says the fire is currently classified as out of control and is one hectare in size.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Air tankers were actioning the fire Friday morning, but have since left the scene. Ten ground crew and two helicopters continue to battle the blaze.

Wallace says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

It's just south of a 1.1-hectare fire that is classified as being held.