Homeless camp fire doused beside Swan Lake, just outside Vernon

BX-Swan Lake fire crews doused a homeless camp fire early Friday by Swan Lake.

Fire Chief Bill Wacey says the fire grew to about 35x50 feet in size and spread into surrounding brush and trees.

No one was at the camp when firefighters arrived at the scene along Highway 97, near the weigh scales, before 6 a.m.

Wacey says it was a sizeable camp, where it appeared about half a dozen people had been camping.

The camp was fully engulfed in flames, including tents, propane tanks, boats and garbage, says Wacey.

"There was a lot of hazardous waste," says Wacey, "so we had to approach it a bit more cautiously.

"It was like watching the dump burn."

It took crews about half an hour to douse the fire as they carefully dug through the camp debris.