Monarch butterflies becoming more rare in the Okanagan

Photo: Harold Sellers

Harold Sellers had a rare royal encounter a few days ago.

Sellers spotted a monarch butterfly in the North Okanagan.

“Monarch butterflies are uncommon in the Okanagan. This is the first one I’ve seen in my 14 years here in Vernon,” he said in an email.

“I photographed this Monarch north of the Highway 97 railway bridge, adjacent to - but not in - the Swan Lake Nature Reserve Park.”

Once a common site throughout the region, consider yourself lucky if you spot one these days.

The monarch is not to be confused with the more common swallowtail butterfly, which is more yellow than orange and identifiable by the 'tails' on its wings.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, monarch populations have decreased significantly over the past two decades.

Each fall, monarchs set out on an amazing journey of up to 5,000 kilometres from southern Canada to wintering sites in the mountain forests of Mexico, one of the world’s longest insect migrations.

During the past 20 years, WWF says it has seen a dramatic and sustained decrease of the area occupied by monarchs on their wintering grounds - the forests near Mexico City, where the bulk of the North American population winters.

Deforestation of their winter habitat in Mexico is threatening monarch populations. Climate change, loss of native plants along their migratory corridors and extreme weather events are also wreaking havoc on the population.

For more information on monarch butterflies and how to help them, click here.

Have you had a close encounter of an insect kind?

Send us an email to [email protected] and we may feature it as a Bug of the Week.