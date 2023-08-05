Pride flag raising at Coldstream Cenotaph Park on Tuesday

Photo: Unsplash/Sophie Emeny

The District of Coldstream will show its pride next week.

The municipality will host the Vernon Pride Society at Coldstream Cenotaph Park, Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., to raise the Progress Pride flag in recognition of Pride Week, Aug. 7-13.

MLA Harwinder Sandhu and Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte will be in attendance to speak at the event.

The District of Coldstream and Vernon Pride Society say the public is invite to the event, which celebrates equality, diversity and inclusion.