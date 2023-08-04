Air quality advisory expands to include most of Southern Interior

Photo: Jon Manchester Smoky conditions in Vernon as of about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

10:48 a.m.

An air quality advisory has been expanded to cover the area from Kamloops to the Alberta and U.S. borders due to continued wildfire smoke.

The entire region is being impacted or is likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours, the Ministry of Environment says.

An air quality advisory is issued when pollutant concentrations approach or exceed predetermined limits, or when degraded-air-quality episodes are expected to continue or worsen.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations, and people are advised to take action to reduce exposure to wildfire smoke.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Speak with a health-care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.

Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air.

ORIGINAL 5:48 a.m.

Thick wildfire smoke moved into the North Okanagan Thursday night.

From a light smoke haze about 5 p.m. in Vernon, conditions worsened to dark and smoky by about 8 p.m., and the air tasted and smelled of fire.

The smoky conditions continue this morning as wildfires surround the region.

Webcam images early Friday show less smoke in Kelowna, and considerably clearer skies in Kamloops and Penticton.

This follows a deteriorating air quality advisory issued Thursday by the Ministry of Environment and Interior Health.

The advisory warned of increased wildfire smoke in the Shuswap, North Okanagan, Kamloops, South Thompson, West Columbia, Revelstoke, Kootenay Lake, Arrow Lakes, East Kootenay, East Columbia, Golden, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks.

Conditions are anticipated to continue over the next 24 hours.

Wildfire smoke is expected to vary across the region.

"Smoke will be most prevalent near active fires and in valley bottoms during the evening and early morning hours," the province said.

Residents are advised that smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably, hour by hour.

Those with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects.

Mild irritation and discomfort can be common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears, the health authority says.