Women encroach on toys for boys as female scooter ridership grows

Photo: Castanet

Scooters aren't just a toy for the boys – female ridership is growing in Canada.

But Vernon women might be more into scooters than others across the country.

At least that’s what e-scooter rental company Neuron’s data points to, as Vernon leads the country in female ridership.

Neuron ridership stats reveal 47% of e-scooter riders are women. That compares to women making up only 40% of riders across Canada.

Early use of e-scooters came mostly from younger men, but recently Neuron studied 10,000 riders globally and found the gender-gap is closing.

Women riders prioritize safety to a higher degree than their male counterparts. In comparison, men have focused more on the speed and handling of scooters.

Women reported wanting well-lit cycle lanes and roadways, and well-maintained roads. While more men hoped for dedicated on-road bicycle and e-scooter lanes, and access to shared pathways.

Neuron scooters first launched in Vernon in 2021 with a pilot program to determine the efficiency and safety of expanded active transportation options on public streets.

The program is still in a test phase, and recently Vernonites had the chance to complete a survey letting the city know their thoughts on the scooters.

Results are expected to be made public sometime in the fall.

Operators of the program say they expect the trial to be continued with official street legal status to follow.

To date, Vernon riders have ‘scooted’ half a million kilometres.