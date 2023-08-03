Two wildfires east of Enderby now considered held

Photo: BCWS

Two wildfires burning east of Enderby and near Mabel Lake have been classified as held by BC Wildfire Services.

The Shuswap River wildfire is now 21.9 hectares in size and considered held, meaning it is not expected to spread beyond pre-determined boundaries.

The wildfire burning near Ashton Creek is also considered held and is now 1.1 hectares in size.

BCWS most recent information placed 26 personnel on the scene of the Shuswap River wildfire which had previously grown to 22.5 hectares Tuesday.

The Shuswap Lake wildfire is believed to have been caused by lightning, while the wildfire near Ashton Creek is suspected to be human caused.