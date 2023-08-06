Up to $10,000 up for grabs in Vernon firefighters' 50/50 draw

Photo: VPFCS Winner of winter 2021 draw Andrea Todosychuk.

You could win big with the Vernon Professional Firefighters Charitable Society summer raffle.

The organization last held a 50/50 draw in winter 2021, when Vernonite Andrea Todosychuk won $10,000.

The firefighters hope to raise $20,000 again this year, so the raffle winner can take home another $10,000.

“All the proceeds will be going to our various charity organizations that we support as well as local opportunities that present themselves,” says spokesperson Ben Suranko with society.

Suranko says the usual big recipients are the BC Burn Fund, and the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

Tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased here.