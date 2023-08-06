Pride Week set to kick off Monday in Vernon

Photo: Vernon Pride

Get ready for a splash of colour as Pride Week kicks off Monday in Vernon.

A number of all-ages events are planned Aug. 7 to 13.

A launch party will be held Monday at Kin Beach, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A beachy start to Vernon Pride Week, it will have volleyball, games, food trucks, and more.

Tuesday will see local governments raise Pride flags. It will be the first flag flown at Vernon’s community flag pole, taking place at City Hall at 12 p.m. Coldstream will raise the flag at Cenotaph Park, at 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday will also have a Tacos and (Drag) Trivia event with Freida Whales, 6 p.m. at Eatology. A 19+ event, tickets are available at vernonpride.ca and all proceeds will go to the Vernon Pride Society.

On Wednesday, Okanagan Regional Library will host an all-ages resource night 6-8 p.m. Events are open to all ages and there will be a 2SLGBTQIA+ Youth Panel as well as one for parents/caregivers/etc.

Starting at 7 p.m. a 19+ queer mixer will be held at Sir Winston’s Pub, giving people a chance to mingle with fellow 2SLGBT folks and make new friends.

A Rainbow Storytime event at the library will feature 2SLGBTQ characters focusing on being yourself, and acceptance. The event starts at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and is for all ages.

Thursday at 6 p.m. a two spirit, trans and non-binary storytelling night will be open to all ages at Ritual Barbershop.

“Hear stories, experiences and thoughts from two-spirit, trans, and non-binary people in our community,” say event organizers.

Polson Artisan Market will be hosting a special Pride Night market on Friday with LGBTQ performers, crafts, sign-making and face painting to celebrate Pride Week. It’s happening from 4 to 8 p.m. in Polson Park.

The city’s second annual Pride March and Plaza Day will happen Saturday.

Attendees are asked to begin gathering at 10 a.m., with speeches starting at 10:30 a.m and the march taking place at 11 a.m. The plaza will have resource booths, games, crafts and activities, music and cooling stations until 2 p.m. CRIS Adaptive will be on site with accessible cycles.

Fruitcake Pride hosted by Rebellious Unicorns promises to be the “biggest and most fabulous” Pride event Vernon has ever seen. A ticketed event taking place at Elk’s Hall at 7 p.m., it will have performances by Ella Lamoureux, Rez Daddy and Wanda Lust.

Sunday will have Poolside Yoga presented by Indiglo Yoga and Chandler Marsh. A sober version will be at 10:30 a.m. while a mimosa version will start at 11:30 a.m. It’s a 19+ ticketed event, with all proceeds going to Vernon Pride Society.

Finally, a family Pride meditation is wrapping up the weekend at 5 p.m., the location is still to be determined.