No word yet on cleanup of site in wake of massive downtown Vernon fire

Photo: Jon Manchester

The owner of the commercial building destroyed in a massive blaze in downtown Vernon July 4 says it will be some time before the site is cleared.

"It's hurry up and wait with the insurance company," Gary Batula told Castanet.

The blaze was by far the largest structure fire in Vernon in recent years.

It gutted the building at the corner of 29th Avenue and 30th Street and destroyed eight businesses.

The suspicious fire started outside the building and took most of the day to extinguish.

Excavators had to be brought in to knock down walls to assist firefighters, and the rubble remains behind temporary fencing.

RCMP confirmed they have turned the site back over to the owner and their investigation remains ongoing.

Fire Chief David Lind said the firewall between structures helped stop the spread of the fire to the Okanagan Friendship Centre next door.

Vandalism and arson have not been ruled out, Lind said after the fire.

Batula says he's waiting on his insurance company and a quote from a restoration company on debris removal before that work can begin.

He says it's too early to say if there will be a rebuild, sale or other use of the property.

"It has just been gut wrenching," he said.

"Mom's shop (the Costume House) was there my entire life ... that building was was my father's life's work.

"It's too early to say what we will do with the property."

Besides the Costume House, the multi-unit building also contained the Okanagan Eatery, Jax & King Salon, Eunike Boutique, Vernon Centre Pawn, Classy Canine Grooming, The Cauldron metaphysical shop, and was a storage centre for the Animal Food Bank Foundation.