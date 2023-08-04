Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem sound alarm over revised plan for logging of mountain

Photo: FORSES

Locals are continuing their fight against proposed logging in a popular recreation area in Spallumcheen.

In a letter to Mayor Christine Fraser dated July 23, the Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Society (FORSES) raises concern over an amended Forest Stewardship Plan from BC Timber Sales that would allow "significant harvesting and road building" on the mountain.

Release of the amended plan effectively "starts the clock on a 60-day period before any steps towards logging can start," FORSES says.

The group is asking for a select committee "to be convened urgently" to discuss the implications of the amendment.

Only 30 days now remain before BCTS can start auctioning cutblocks that could potentially see logging on the mountain this winter.

"Once the cutbacks are sold, it will be much more difficult to stop or change logging plans," FORSES says, expressing concern was no public announcement that "the clock is ticking."

Logging roads up to 30 metres wide are proposed, with roads ringing the whole mountain, group chair Andrea Gunner says in the letter.

"Logging roads will encircle the entire recreation area, cutting across streams and wildlife habitats. Some logging roads will be constructed on top of existing recreation trails."

FORSES claims the logging "will not reduce, and may in fact increase, the fire risk by harvesting the healthiest trees."

While Rose Swanson is apparently "in dire need of wildfire mitigation, and reduction of dead trees and forest floor debris," the BCTS plan does not address those areas, the group says.

"Proposed harvesting will cut the mature trees, the ones that can survive a wildfire."

Gunner says a required hydrology study has not yet been completed, and the plan does not recognize lakes, marshes and seasonal streams on Rose Swanson.

The plan does set out a sensitive area management strategy.

Recreation trails in Zone 1 of the mountain "will restrict harvesting unless there are significant forest health factors present. This means the trails will not be altered and are protected by a 100-metre buffer unless a significant forest health factor, wind throw or fire salvage requires actioning due to the inherent risk of further loss of trees or are a potential safety risk to public."

Such significant factors could include mountain pine beetle or Douglas fir beetle infestation.

Harvesting in Zone 2 would utilize single tree selection, group selection, or retention harvesting with a 15-metre management zone on either side of trails, with a minimum 50 per cent of trees reserved.

Spallumcheen residents have been fighting the proposed logging since at least 2021.

Fraser said in 2022 the township is "committed to do whatever it has to do to protect the area."