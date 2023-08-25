Vernon paraglider raising funds in hopes of gliding at the World Championship

Chelsey Mutter

A Vernon man is raising funds to represent Canada as an Accuracy Paraglider at the World Championships in Bulgaria.

Daniel Vallejo is looking to cover the costs of travel expenses like flights and hotels, and Canadian-branded equipment for the competition with sponsors' logos.

Accuracy Spot Landing competitions have paragliding pilots landing in extremely small surface areas. The smaller the ring you land in, the better.

“Paragliding accuracy is more about taking off properly from a mountain and going straight to the landing zone,” explained Vallejo.

Vallejo won the national competition held in Vernon last year, and says he’s worked hard to get where he is today.

“I’m seeking financial support to put the town of Vernon once again and of course, Canada, at the top of the podium,” explained Vallejo.

“Canada has been growing a lot in this sport, and we want to continue with this momentum.”

He says he’s currently ranked 370 out of 10,000 pilots, and only the top 500 get to compete in the World Championship.

The World Championship will be taking place Oct. 20 to 28, but Vallejo hopes to head to Europe before then to take part in a few other competitions.

Vallejo has started a GoFundMe to fund his journey to the World Championships.