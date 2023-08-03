No watering order for Mabel Lake residents over long weekend

Photo: RDNO

A no-watering order has been issued for residents of Mabel Lake.

The order is in effect starting today and continuing to Tuesday due to water system capacity concerns during the coming long weekend.

"This is to ensure water availability for essential domestic use and reduce risking loss of water," the utility says.

On Aug. 8, Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions will be back in effect. That is watering for odd houses on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and for even homes on Sundays and Wednesdays.

"Historical water usage on the August long weekend is high, and the water system has had issues in the past keeping up to demand. Customers must take action to reduce the risk that the reservoirs become depleted resulting in loss of water to customers, and/or compromised water quality," the Regional District of North Okanagan said in a press release.

Customers may still water by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle, and drip irrigation is also allowed.

Use of sprinklers, filling or refilling pools/garden ponds or aesthetic water features, cleaning outdoor surfaces, vehicle washing, or other non-essential outdoor water use is not allowed.

Most lawns only need water once per week to remain healthy, the RDNO says.

"Lawns naturally brown and go dormant with minimal water when it is hot – this is OK, and the lawn will green up when the weather cools."