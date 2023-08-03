Charitable garage sale helps keep useable items out of landfill and garbage out of forests

Photo: Dump Runz

"We're saving throwaway objects from the landfill, and we'll be using profits to effectively help stop garbage dumping in our forests."

Vernon's Dump Runz says a garage sale continuing today at Venture Training on Alexis Park Drive will help stop dumping and help the local organization, which works with developmentally challenged clients.

The garage sale continues until 3 p.m. today.

"We save hundreds of items from the landfill each year," says Dump Runz owner Scott Anderson.

"This year, we found an opportunity to work with Venture Training to not only keep usable items out of the landfill, but contribute to charity as well."

Venture Training will keep half the income from all items donated by Dump Runz, and the residual funds will be used to purchase hidden cameras for the Okanagan Forest Task Force in an attempt to stop garbage dumping in our forests.



"This is the kind of partnership between businesses and charities that benefits everyone," says Anderson.

"We're donating items, and Venture Training is supplying the people power – and both organizations benefit."