Armstrong woman takes it to the 'Max' with $500,000 lottery win

An Armstrong senior says she was in shock when she learned she'd won half a million dollars.



Beverley Magill split the Maxmillions prize from the July 25 Lotto Max draw with a ticket holder in Ontario, netting her a whopping $500,000.



Magill purchased the ticket at Deep Creek General Store and was there again when she checked the ticket.



"I checked the ticket and stood there in shock," she recalled of the moment she saw the winning numbers. "I thought, 'This can’t be true, something must be wrong.'"



Magill couldn’t wait to share the news with her two best friends, one of whom was with her at the time.



"I phoned my one friend, and she was really excited for me," says Magill.



She plans to put a portion of the windfall towards a vacation in addition to gifting some to her children.

She's also looking forward to enjoying life with less stress now.



"It's unbelievable. Once in a lifetime thing," Magill said.



So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $181 million in winnings from Lotto Max.

The largest lottery prize ever won in B.C. was a $70-million Lotto Max jackpot, won in September 2021.