Longtime owner sells 4 Tim Hortons locations in Vernon

Photo: Google Street View

A longtime franchisee has sold four of Vernon's Tim Hortons restaurants.

Dan Currie has sold the Tims on 27th Street, Okanagan Landing, and north end restaurants, along with the Tim's outlet inside the Esso station on 34th Street.

A sale price was not disclosed, but Currie says the coffee shops were sold to a Kelowna family.

Meanwhile, the long-shuttered site on 32nd Street was sold to Tim Hortons corporate.

Currie had previously sought to redevelop the site with new store and drive-thru.

"Head office will likely try to rebuild on the site in a couple of years," he says.

Currie is hanging on to the Highway 6 Tims across from Polson Park and the Lumby location, which he says will be operated by his family.

He's looking forward to retirement.

"I'm trying to slow down a bit and spend some more time with the grandkids," he says.

He had owned the sold locations for 27 and 28 years.

"It's been a good run," he said, "but it's time to slow down."

Currie said he's proud of the money raised through the restaurants for Vernon Jubilee Hospital on Tim's Smile Cookie Day over the years.