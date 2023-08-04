US body searchers coming to Okanagan to help locate man missing on Kalamalka Lake

Photo: Buruca family Eli Buruca with his mother. Buruca has been missing on Kalamalka Lake since July 24.

As the two-week mark approaches with no sight of a missing kayaker on Kalamalka Lake, Eli Buruca’s family is thinking beyond divers, drones and drive-bys.

The family is enlisting the help of a retired couple with a track record of finding drowning victims.

Gene and Sandy Ralston of Idaho will be making their way to the Okanagan this long weekend if Eli is still missing.

The pair spent their careers on the water, using specialized equipment for their jobs as environmental consultants.

What started as a sharing of equipment and expertise as volunteers with Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue evolved into the Ralston's own search and recovery team.

The couple’s expertise has helped more than 60 families find closure by recovering their loved ones.

This won't be the Ralston's first trip to British Columbia.

Last year they found a man who had been missing for three years on the Sunshine Coast and in 2014, they were able to locate a cliff jumper in Kootenay Lake.

Back in 2009, they helped find Rob MacLeod, a Kelowna lawyer, who had drowned while boating with his wife on Okanagan Lake. MacLeod was found in 263 feet of water.

The pair relies on the use of a side-scan sonar. The device sees one part of the sonar drag a few feet above the lake bottom while projecting an aerial view on a computer, in real time.

Nidia Buruca-Majano is hoping the Ralstons can help find her brother who went missing during a July 24 storm.

“We’ve been out every day and night,” says Buruca-Majano, who appreciates all the help the family has had in their search so far.

Divers, search and rescue crews with underwater cameras, and drone footage have all been unsuccessful in locating Eli.

Buruca-Majano says initial search efforts focused on the area where her brother was last seen.

“We’re basically looking everywhere now, if he’s going to float, he could be anywhere.”

Buruca-Majano asks anyone on the water in the next few days to keep their eyes open and if they see anything to call RCMP.

“It’s going to be the long weekend, and there are going to be a lot of people on the water.”

The family is grateful for the support they've received since arriving to the Vernon area July 25. “People have helped us look, brought us food, and Louise and Mark Alexander are amazing and have been offering up their home,” says Buruca-Majano.

The Alexanders are also spearheading a GoFundMe campaign to help the family cover the cost of bringing the Ralstons to Canada.

While the Ralstons donate their time and equipment to help families, they do ask that their travel expenses, including fuel, be covered.