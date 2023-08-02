Farmers warned of algae bloom on Goose Lake

Photo: RDNO A water quality advisory was issued for customers supplied by the Goose Lake non-potable water source due to blue-green algae.

Greater Vernon Water has issued a water quality advisory for a blue-green algae bloom on Goose Lake.

Customers supplied by the Goose Lake non-potable water source are advised that the presence of cyanobacteria, a harmful blue-green algae, was identified in the lake through routine sampling.

“Current weather patterns have been ideal for algae growth. The numbers present indicate that the water may be potentially harmful or toxic if consumed by animals and livestock,” reads the notice.

GVW notes that boiling water goes not remove blue-green algae toxins and users should seek an an alternate source for animal use. Customers are also being reminded that it is their responsibility to provide a safe water sources for animals and livestock and to ensure that all non-potable water sources on their property are clearly labelled.

