Houseboat owner says business will rise again in wake of Tuesday's fire

Photo: Tracey Prediger

The owner of a houseboat razed in a spectacular fire at Paddlewheel Park in Vernon on Tuesday says the loss is devastating, but her business will carry on.

Shelley McDonald had just launched Carpe D'Wine Cruise Okanagan this summer.

Her Spirit of the Okanagan houseboat went up in flames during maintenance work while it was drydocked.

The fire began during some welding work, and McDonald says the welder has been nowhere to be seen since the incident.

"It's pretty devastating," McDonald said Wednesday.

"Part of my brain says 'well, she's done, fold up the tent ... but I'm not built that way.'

"The boat is where the business was, but I am the business, not the boat."

McDonald, a sommelier and wine expert, says she'll regroup on land once the dust has settled.

Meanwhile, she's having to cancel more than two dozen booked wine cruises.

The vessel isn't salvageable, she says, but the hull is intact could be repurposed, and she hopes to sell its two engines.

"for the time being, we'll be on land ... on the water right now? No ... But my wine glass is always half full, so I;m trying to stay positive."

Insurance will also be an issue, as the vessel was apparently not covered while out of the water.

Vernon RCMP have said the incident is believed to have been accidental and not criminal or suspicious in nature.

The blaze sent a pillar of smoke towering over the Okanagan Landing area of Vernon and closed down the boat launch while firefighters battled the flames.

They were successful in stopping the fire from spreading to surrounding trees.

No injuries were reported in the incident.