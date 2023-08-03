Threats flew just hours before Vernon teen's overdose death

Photo: Michelle Blake Solomon three days before he passed

It's been less than three weeks since Michelle Blake lost her teenage son.

She continues to mourn her son, Solomon, but says RCMP should be doing more to investigate the circumstances around his death and how teens get drugs in Vernon.

"This is all so crazy. My son just died, now I’m fearing the safety of my other kids and other kids are getting hunted down," says Blake.

Solomon died of a drug overdose on July 17 and had his life threatened by drug dealers just hours before his passing, his mother claims.

Blake says the fact a minor was given lethal drugs and that he, his family and pets were all threatened is concerning.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski confirmed police responded to a report of a sudden death of a youth on July 17.

“A fulsome and thorough investigation was conducted into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death. Based on the findings of the investigation, criminality is not suspected,” said Terleski.

Blake says Solomon fell into the wrong crowd, and she and her son's friends have had interactions that are cause for concern since his passing.

One of Solomon's friends spoke to the police about the circumstances of his death, and Blake says people have since shown up at her front door, looking for that friend.

“The poor teen that went to the police is being hunted down, not just to my home but other kids' homes, and the cops are doing nothing to protect him,” says Blake.

“He had to leave town with his mom, because they went to his mom's house. They went to a couple other kids' houses looking for him.”

Blake said she fears for the safety of her surviving children and her son’s friends.

“We have been in regular contact with the next of kin and family to ensure they were supported and kept informed as the investigation progressed," says Terleski. "Out of respect for the privacy of the family, details of that investigation will not be made public.”

“I just feel there needs to be awareness before some other kid is dead," says Blake.

She says police have shown a “lack of concern.”

"They didn’t even go through my son’s phone to try to find out who gave a minor drugs, and it has information on it, obviously. They said they weren’t even going to test the drugs found in his bag."