Mountain bikers will get airborne this weekend as Crankworx returns to SilverStar

Chelsey Mutter

Visitors to SilverStar can expect to see mountain bikers flying through the air this weekend – but don't worry, they intend to get airborne.

Pro riders will converge on the mountain as the Crankworx Summer Series returns to the resort.

SilverStar spokesperson Ian Jenkins says more than 30 of the best riders in the world will compete in freeride, races, and aerial events.

The events are free to watch, and there will be a DJ and food trucks for spectators to enjoy.

Organizers say more than $30,000 in cash, prizes and giveaways is up for grabs throughout the weekend.

Riders will be competing – and wowing crowds – by flying through the air and zooming down the hill.

"The men and women out here are doing tricks that really would blow your mind about what you can do on a bike," says Jenkins.

Brett Rheeder is a former competitive mountain biker and often regarded as the greatest slopestyle rider in mountain biking. He says SilverStar is his “home park” and this year he’s a sponsored athlete for the resort.

Rheeder designed the track riders will be competing on this weekend.

“I told SilverStar, in an attempt to start working closely together, that I wanted to build a course that could help build the next generation of the sport,” said Rheeder.

“In North America, there’s not as many of these slopestyle competitions as there are in Europe. So, we decided to start work on a slopestyle course in 2019 to be finished in 2020.

He explained COVID shut everything down, and the course ended up being finished in 2021. This will be the third year the course is used.

Rheeder said he's most looking forward to watching the next generation on the track he built.

"There's this new emerging generation of really young kids that are here riding this course, and they're now the ones pushing the envelope," explained Rheeder. "And to be able to sit back and watch the progression and watch the kids come up on this course that we built is really special."

Riders were on the track Wednesday, getting used to it ahead of the competition.

The series kicks off Friday with air downhill, followed by pump track qualifiers and dual slalom finals on Saturday, and pump track finals, FMB silver-level women’s slopestyle finals and Rheeder slopestyle (FMB gold level) on Sunday.

The public is welcome to watch the competition.

People can bring their own chairs if they want to settle in, or feel free to walk the mountain as competitors race down it.

