New 48-unit affordable senior's housing in Vernon already has waiting list

Tracey Prediger

Forty-eight units of much-needed affordable seniors housing have opened up in Vernon.

The McCulloch II has risen over the past year next to McCulloch Court in downtown Vernon – and, as you can imagine, there’s already a waiting list.

During a tour of the building Wednesday, manager Lesley Waughman said she’s had people walk in off the street to inquire about eligibility.

“We keep directing everyone to the BC Housing Registry, then they will allow me to have that file number once they’ve been processed, and then we go from there,” says Waughman.

The building is owned and operated by the Vernon Pensioner’s Accommodation Society, and applicants must qualify with BC Housing first, before being considered for reduced rent.

Tenants pay anywhere from $375 to $900, depending on unit size and income.

For resident Linda Christensen, the break in her monthly rent bill is a life changer.

“I can go out for coffee, before I moved here I was payday to payday. I had pretty good rent where I was, but here I've got cash in my pocket,” she said.

Making life affordable for people like Christensen has been a motivating factor behind Ray Ivey’s work with VPAS.

In his 17 years with the society, the growing age demographic has always been key to lobbying for more affordable spaces. Now, he says, there are other factors at play.

“Interest rates are creating problems in housing,” he says. “More and more people are having difficulty finding a place to rent and to live in, so anyplace that we can contribute as far as low-income or affordable housing is concerned is certainly a good thing for all of Vernon.”

The first phase of McCulloch Court opened in 1978 and has 113 affordable housing units. The addition of 48 more in McCulloch II completes the project.

The unique building design sees both complexes connected by hallways, and residents will share amenities.

The new building has a rooftop patio, community garden, exercise room, and storage spaces for bikes or mobility scooters. The original building has a lounge and communal kitchen to enjoy.

MLA Harwinder Sanhu said she's pleased with government’s commitment to housing, not just for seniors, but for all sectors of the population.

Since 2017, 76,000 homes have been built or are under construction – including hundreds right here in Vernon.

“Six hundred and nineteen are in Vernon, including 100 student housing, which is the first ever (locally), so we are doing everything we can to address this need and to tackle it head on,” said Sandhu.

While the province has implemented a 2% cap on rental increases to help with affordability, Vernon’s vacancy rate is still hovering near zero at just 0.7%.