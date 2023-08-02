Cadets near graduation at Vernon Cadet Training Centre

Photo: Wayne Emde

Musicianship cadets at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre continued a long tradition of performing for the other cadets, instructors and officers Tuesday evening, before their final parade.

The two bands, with staff cadet conductors, performed individually and together.

As an on-trend treat, five of the musicians performed the theme from the movie blockbuster Barbie.

The cadets' final parade takes place Friday, 10 a.m., on Dieppe Square.

The graduation parade marks the formal end of four courses offered at cadet camp: air rifle marksmanship, drill and ceremonial, fitness and sports, and military band.

Reviewing officer Lieut.-Col. Amadeo Vecchio will inspect the cadets on parade.

Lieut.-Col. Ken Prince, commanding officer of the camp, will also address the graduates.

Just under 300 cadets have spent the last three weeks at the camp, an increase of about 100 from last year, which was the first since the pandemic shutdown.

In its heyday, more than 1,000 cadets from across the country would come in two waves to train in Vernon for the summer..

The camp first opened in 1949 as a military training centre, and 90,000 cadets and staff have passed through its gates over the decades.