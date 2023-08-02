Vernon teen's recovery hailed as a 'miracle' after collision between truck, scooter

Photo: Family photo

A Vernon teen's survival in a traumatic collision is being hailed as a miracle.

Fourteen-year-old Gabe Kibblewhite was riding his scooter home from the gym when he was struck by a pickup in the north end of Vernon.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of 48th Avenue and 24th Street.

Gabe, a standout athlete in both baseball and basketball, was waiting to cross at the crosswalk by ICBC, when 48th Avenue is four lanes wide.

"He was waiting to cross, and the first car stopped and waved him though," says Gabe's mother, Kailea.

"Then a pickup came out of nowhere," in the other lane.

The truck was apparently pulling a boat, and there are skid marks where the driver tried to stop in time.

Gabe was sent flying through the air in the impact and was severely injured.

He suffered multiple skull fractures, a blood clot and brain bleed and was rushed immediately to Kelowna General Hospital for surgery.

He now has a metal plate in his head and 51 staples, along with a fractured fibula and road rash all over his body.

"He's a miracle," his mother said. "It's shocking that there was no internal damage to the rest of his body."

She thanked the many people who stopped to help at the scene and "fill him with love," along with the first responders and doctors.

Amazingly, Gabe is already home from hospital, and he was greeted by a crowd of friends, family and teammates as the car rolled up to his home in the Harwood area of Vernon.

He's moving around on crutches, most of his teeth have been knocked out, but his mother says she's just glad he's alive.

"Everything else, we can deal with," she said. "Each day, he remembers a little more ... it's been an amazing recovery.

"Gabe is a walking, talking miracle who is recovering better than anyone could have imagine."

However, with brain trauma, the next six months will be crucial as Gabe undergoes therapy and is closely watched for any side-effects.

Kailea says the number of teammates and fellow athletes who have reached out has been inspiring and a tremendous support.

"I feel all the love being sent our way. We are not out of the woods yet, however each minute that goes by is a step in the right direction … Gabe is truly a miracle, my miracle."

She urged parents to remind their teens of the importance of wearing helmets when riding.