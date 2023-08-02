Scooter rider will survive after collision with semi in Vernon

Photo: Don Lawson

The rider of a mobility scooter struck by a semi in Vernon Tuesday will survive.

Vernon RCMP say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Vernon Jubilee Hospital by ambulance following the collision in front of Wholesale Club, at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street.

Police continue to investigate the collision, which happened just before 11 a.m.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find the man being assisted by bystanders.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says police have determined the man on the scooter attempted to cross southbound through the intersection when his scooter was struck by the transport truck, which was making a right turn onto 34th Street.

The driver of the semi remained at scene and is co-operating with the investigation, says Terleski.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-13418.