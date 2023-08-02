Don't flick your butts: fire warning signage goes up in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

The City of Vernon ended up spending just under $5,400 on electric signboards warning people against flicking cigarette butts out their car windows.

Signs have been placed along Eastside Road heading out of town and were proposed at Vernon's most recent council meeting, July 17.

The signage also highlights the current danger rating in the city, which is extreme.

Coun. Brian Quiring brought the issue up following the recent brush fire in Ellison Provincial Park, noting it was “definitely human caused.”

Council passed a motion to put the signs up despite not knowing the final cost.

The rationale was that council's next meeting wasn't until almost a month later, on Aug. 14.

City staff confirmed to Castanet that the final cost to rent and deliver the signage was $5,397.89.