New fire discovered Tuesday near Ashton Creek in North Okanagan

Photo: BCWS

A new wildfire was discovered Tuesday near Ashton Creek in the North Okanagan.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the fire is estimated at 1.1 hectares in size, southeast of the community east of Enderby.

It was discovered about 2:45 p.m. and is currently considered held, which means it is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

It is believed to have been caused by human activity.

There is no immediate threat to homes or other values, BCWS reports.

It is receiving a modified response, meaning it is managed using a combination of techniques with the goal to minimize costs and damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire, the wildfire service says.