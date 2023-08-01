Capsized boat recovery and search of net come up empty on Okanagan Lake

Photo: Maddy Pool Travis Van Hill

It was another day of waiting on the shores of Okanagan Lake for the family of missing shrimp boat captain Travis Van Hill.

Another day has passed, and the father, husband and friend is still missing – despite the boat being brought back to shore after it capsized during a storm on July 24.

Kim Van Hill kept vigil with family and close friends as crews worked offshore to bring them answers.

First, with bringing the capsized vessel to the surface, then carefully combing the netting that once dragged behind the Western Slope vessel.

Theories throughout the week placed Van Hill’s body either in the cabin of the capsized boat, or caught in the netting below.

Both those theories have now been proven wrong, and the family is without words.

Longtime friend Chris Burton has been asked to speak on the family’s behalf.

“They’re exhausted, they’re grief stricken” says Burton.

Once the netting was thoroughly searched, Vernon Search and Rescue crews tried using sonar in the area between Ellison Park and Hurlburt Beach.

As the family tries to heal, they are asking for anyone who spends time on the water or on the shores to keep a lookout for their loved one.

“The family would really appreciate everyone to keep their eyes open,” says Burton.