Arbitrator rules Vernon seedling company must pay employees for day of mourning after queen's death

A recent labour arbitration award found PRT Growing Services of Vernon violated its collective agreement by not granting employees a paid day off for the death of the queen last year.

Following a grievance filed by the BC General Employees Union, arbitrator Ken Saunders ruled in the union's favour regarding recognition of the national day of mourning declared after Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, 2022.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced after the monarch's death that Sept. 19, 2022, would be a national day of mourning and a holiday for the federal public service.

B.C. Premier John Horgan followed suit, noting provincial public-sector employers would honour the day.

PRT is a provincially regulated entity that grows seedlings for reforestation across the province.

Despite this, the company did not recognize the day of mourning as a holiday.

The contract designates the standard 12 paid stats and adds "any other holiday proclaimed as a holiday by the federal, provincial or municipal governments for the locality in which an employee is working."

However, PRT claimed the day of mourning did not fall under the collective agreement because it "was not proclaimed a holiday for the locality in which the employees were working," namely British Columbia, because Horgan did not specifically declare a day or mourning for B.C.

The union noted it was previously successful in a similar dispute over recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

PRT said Trudeau's announcement merely "invited" employers across the country to recognize the day and that 'recognizing' a day could have "all sorts of meanings aside from creating a paid holiday."

The company also noted the City of Vernon had observed a national day of mourning honouring workers killed on the job, and questioned whether the result sought by the union would require payment for that day.

Saunders found that Trudeau's announcement qualified as a holiday under the terms of the contract and that, regarding the location argument, "where a proclamation has effect throughout Canada, as the proclamation does in this case, it necessarily applies to British Columbia."

Saunders allowed the grievance, ordering PRT to recognize the day of mourning as a holiday and to pay the employees as such, plus interest.