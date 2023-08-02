Vernon seniors residence welcomes fire evacuees from Osoyoos

Photo: Google Street View

A Vernon seniors home is providing a temporary safe haven for elderly residents forced to flee their Osoyoos homes because of the Eagle Bluff fire.

A dozen seniors were welcomed at Orchard Valley retirement residences late Saturday night after being evacuated from Mariposa Gardens in the South Okanagan.

A spokesperson for Sienna Senior Living, which operates both residences, says now that the evacuation order has been lifted, they are focusing on the seniors’ safe return.

“Before bringing everyone back to Mariposa Gardens, we are following our post-evacuation protocols to ensure that the home is secure, safe, and properly stocked for resident care,” says Sienna’s Nadia Daniell-Colarossi.

Orchard Valley general manager Mike Smallenbuerg reports the guests are settling in quite nicely.

“We had a renewal of wedding vows here Monday, and some of them came to be a part of it,” he says.

The new residents are also taking part in activities and games aimed to alleviate the stress of the quick move.

Although many evacuation orders have been rescinded, Smallenbuerg says there is still a lot of smoke in the area and the threat of a flare up is still possible.

“We want to make sure everyone stays safe, and that could take some time,” he says.

While the seniors wait for the all clear to go back to Osoyoos, they are encouraged to take advantage of their new surroundings and the same social activities they would be enjoying back in Osoyoos.

Although 12 seniors are being temporarily housed in Vernon, 74 others are spending time in Kelowna’s Lakeview Lodge.

Daniell-Colarossi anticipates the seniors will be travelling back home in the next few days, and their team is in constant communication with the residents and their families.