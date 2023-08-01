Boil water advisory for Township Of Spallumcheen remains

Photo: Pixabay

Residents in Spallumcheen are reminded a boil water advisory issued July 27 is still in effect.

In a news release Tuesday, the township advises “upon the advice of Interior Health and in an abundance of caution,” the Eagle Rock water system (remains) under the boil water advisory.

“Providing safe quality drinking water for our community is very important,” says Mayor Christine Fraser.

Staff who are working with Interior Health and industry professionals “to get the matter resolved as quickly as possible,” Fraser adds.

Eagle Rock Local Area Service users are being urged to follow Centre for Disease Control recommendations, including:

If possible, use alternative water sources such as bottled water or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before use.

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow

the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a

refrigerator.

If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to

reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

Washing dishes by hand should include water mixed with bleach and hot water and allow the dishes to complety dry before using again.

Only dishwashers with a sanitation cycle with a final rinse temperature of 150 F (66 C) would be considered best practice.

Washing clothes remains unchanged.