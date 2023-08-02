Vernon selected to host 2024 Esso Cup Female U18AAA National Championships

Photo: Hockey Canada

Vernon will host Canada's best young female hockey players next year.

The city has been selected to host the 2024 Esso Cup Female U18AAA National Championships.

Kevin Bathurst, executive director of Greater Vernon Minor Hockey, says the Thompson-Okanagan Lakers are excited to be the host club.

The event will take place April 21 to 27 at Kal Tire Place.

Hockey Canada confirmed the dates while announcing a slate of seven hockey events across the country for the 2023-24 season.

The return of the National Women’s Under-18 Championship and other events is an "exciting day," said Hockey Canada chief operating officer Pat McLaughlin.

The national and international tournaments include the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge Nov. 4 to 11 in Charlottetown and Summerside, P.E.I.

This year's National Women’s Under-18 Championship will run Nov. 5 to 11 in Dawson Creek.

The national para hockey team will compete for gold with three other countries at the 2023 Para Hockey Cup, from Dec. 3 to 9 in Quispamsis, N.B.

The 2023 World Junior A Hockey Challenge comes to Truro, N.S., from Dec. 10 to 17, and the Men's U18 National Club Championship will be played from April 22 to 28 in Sydney, N.S.

The 2024 Centennial Cup tournament will be played in Oakville, Ont., from May 9 to 19 next year, bringing the nation's best Junior A teams together.

Together, the events "play a critical role in the development of men's, women's and para hockey athletes, coaches and staff," said McLaughlin.

"We hope that hosting these tournaments will help introduce new fans to the game, create lifelong memories for Canadians and have a positive impact in each community long after the medals have been handed out."

Tournament schedules will be announced at a later date.