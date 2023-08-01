Houseboat goes up in flames at Paddlewheel Park in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

The City of Vernon says fire crews have been able to contain a houseboat fire to the vessel.

Firefighters were called to the parking lot of the park just after noon, where the dry-docked houseboat was ablaze, surrounded by trees.

Crews arrived to find the vessel fully involved in fire.

The has been knocked down without any extension into the trees or other areas.

The Paddlewheel boat launch is temporarily closed, and motorists are asked to avoid the area so emergency personnel have clear access to the site.

No injuries have been reported, the city says.

The cause of fire is unknown at this time.

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

Firefighters have knocked down a fire on a houseboat in the parking lot at Paddlewheel Park in Vernon.

Two fire trucks are on scene, and smoke from the vessel is significantly reduced.

Witnesses at the scene say people were working on board the houseboat when the fire broke out.

It's not yet known if anyone was injured.

Photo: Ty Simmer

ORIGINAL: 12:15 p.m.

Firefighters are responding a boat fire at Paddlewheel Park in Vernon.

A large vessel estimated to be between 35 and 40 feet in length is on fire.

Heavy, black smoke is reported coming from the vessel, which may be a houseboat.

It's unclear at this time if the boat is in the water or in the boat launch parking lot.

Flames are reportedly spreading to brush in the area, and the dock has been closed.

The fire is described as "heavily involved."

The cause of the blaze and any injuries involved is not known at this time.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.