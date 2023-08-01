Semi collides with mobility scooter in busy Vernon intersection

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A scooter rider has been struck by a semi in a busy Vernon intersection.

The damaged scooter can be seen at the front bumper of the transport truck at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street.

The collision happened in the crosswalk in front of Wholesale Club about 11 a.m.

The blue mobility scooter which looks to have been pushed into the intersection, can be seen crumpled in front of the semi.

Police and paramedics are on scene, and traffic is being diverted around the scene.

The scooter rider was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The severity of any injuries is not known at this time.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services for more information.