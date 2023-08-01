VSAR urges boaters to give space and slow down as recovery efforts continue on lake

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Vernon Search and Rescue is being tasked with keeping the worksite safe while recovery efforts are underway at the scene of the capsized fishing vessel on Okanagan Lake.

In a post to their Facebook page, VSAR says: “Boaters were coming very close and creating a large wake.”

VSAR notes this jeopardizes the safety of workers both on and in the water and makes the “efforts to recover the vessel difficult.”

“Anytime you see our crews or other professionals working on the lakes, PLEASE GIVE US SPACE!”

Search and rescue teams will also be present on Kalamalka Lake throughout the week, while the search for missing kayaker Eli Buruca continues.

Both incidents happened during a wind storm on July 24.

VSAR requests boaters give a 300-meter buffer when they see their crews on the lakes and to please slow down while passing.