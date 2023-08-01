Shuswap River wildfire east of Enderby now 22.5 hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A wildfire burning east of Enderby near Mabel Lake remains out of control.

Since its discovery on July 21, the Shuswap River fire has grown to 22.5 hectares in size.

The fire is believed to have been lightning caused and continues to spread, the BC Wildfire Service says on its wildfire dashboard.

As of Monday, 27 personnel were assigned to the fire.

They were supported by one helicopter, two pieces of heavy equipment and two water tenders.

The fire is burning just north of Hidden Lake, between Enderby and Kingfisher.