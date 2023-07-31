Vernon firefighters have busy weekend full of grass fires

Photo: Darren Handschuh File photo

Multiple human-caused grass fires kept Vernon firefighters busy over the weekend.

The city says no structures or vehicles were at risk and all fires were extinguished quickly.

“Thankfully each fire was quickly contained before it could spread,” said deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink.

“However, this serves as another strong reminder that conditions remain extremely dry and it only takes a small spark to create a dangerous situation.

“We want to thank the members of our community who remain vigilant and reported these incidents, and, we urge everyone to use extreme caution while spending time outdoors and be fire safe.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to three different fires on Saturday. A small grass fire near Polson Place Mall, a small grass fire near Kal Tire Place, and a small cedar hedge fire at 34A Street near 41st Ave.

The next day VFRS responded to a grass fire on 37th Ave near 33rd Street.

Firefighters were also dispatched to two separate open burning complaints on the weekend.

Vernon is reminding the public the fire danger rating in Vernon remains at extreme and a fire ban is in place. Campfires and open burning are prohibited until further notice.