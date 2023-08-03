Turn up the Kyle - Coldstream-raised artist releases new single ahead of album release

YouTube Kyle Richardson

Kalamalka Secondary School graduate Kyle Richardson released a new single this month, and – as his social media proudly states – he’s hoping you "turn up the Kyle" on the new song.

The song, Anything, was written by Richardson and produced by Grammy-nominated Jeff Dawson.

It’s the second single Richardson has released leading up to the drop of his debut album, Louder Than Words.

Followers can look forward to one more single release before the album comes out this fall.

“I wrote Anything to be sweet, with a heartfelt message. In any relationship, simple acts of kindness can mean everything. Whether it’s romantic or familial or friendship-based, it’s important to show people what they mean to you and to be there for them the way they have been for you,” Richardson says of the song.

Richardson grew up in Coldstream and participated in Funtastic’s Battle of the Bands. He finished as the second runner-up in the Okanagan Star Search, and moved to Vancouver in 2011.

His first single, released this year, was written with Andrew Allen, another Vernon musical talent.

Richardson is a dedicated LGBTQIA+ artist and has performed at multiple Pride events. He remains a supporter of diversity and inclusion in music.

“I want Anything to be a celebration of the meaningful relationships that people have in their lives and to inspire them to let their loved ones know how much they mean to them. Say what’s in your heart and don’t take anything for granted,” says Richardson.

Richardson earned over 1.5 million Spotify streams as a guest vocalist on the 2016 single Love is the Answer.

He’s written with Carly Rae Jepsen, DYLN, Garrett Neiles, and Daniel Powter, and been featured on shows like Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Listen to Anything here, or find Richardson on all social media @TurnUpTheKyle.