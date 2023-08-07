Swan Lake Nature Reserve an important site for migratory birds

Photo: Ducks Unlimited

Thousands of motorists drive by it every day – but did you know Vernon's Swan Lake is home to a nature reserve?

New signage along Highway 97 points out the Swan Lake Nature Reserve Park.

The reserve provides ecological diversity, including forested areas, grasslands, lakeshore and wetland settings, all with important educational and interpretation values, says Ducks Unlimited Canada.

Up to 40 species of migratory waterfowl and waterbirds use the lake, including loons, grebes, herons, swans, geese, ducks, coots, gulls, and terns.

Surveys reveal that up to 6,000 waterfowl may use the lake and surrounding area each day during the height of migration.

Dozens of other bird species also occur seasonally, including at least 15 species of diurnal and nocturnal raptors, several of which winter in fields around the lake.

The 50-hectare property located is jointly owned by the Regional District of North Okanagan and Ducks Unlimited.

In 2010, the RDNO entered into a 99-year-lease with Ducks Unlimited to manage nature park.

The park is particularly important to bird species, which use it year-round for breeding, nesting, shelter and migratory resting and feeding. It also supports many populations of mammals, herptiles and invertebrates.

The North Okanagan Naturalists Club, Bishop Wild Bird Trust, B.C. Ministry of Environment, and Nature Trust of B.C. have also contributed to the park's preservation.

Access the park off Old Kamloops Road to enjoy wildlife viewing, nature trails, and interpretive signage.