Telus worker says roadside near misses happen almost every week

Photo: Road Safety at Work

Chad Barnett says he gets a knot in his stomach every time he has to work on roads across the B.C. Interior.

The Telus worker, who gets called to job sites across the region, says: "About once a week, I experience a near miss."

His message that distracted and speeding drivers put not only themselves but also workers at risk comes as WorkSafe BC launches its Road Safety at Work 'Cone Zone' campaign.

Tens of thousands of British Columbians work roadsides around the province, from road construction to highway maintenance, landscapers, municipal workers, tow truck operators, utility workers, emergency and enforcement personnel, and more.

Barnett says he's on high alert every day for distracted and aggressive drivers passing within metres of him.

"These workers put themselves in danger to help keep roads safe and provide needed services for all of us," says Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work.

"We can repay them by slowing down, putting away our phones, and paying attention to traffic instructions. Our driving decisions affect their lives."

During the last decade in B.C., nine workers were killed and 239 injured seriously enough to be off work, according to WorkSafeBC statistics.

Barnett has worked roadside for more than 10 years, including in Vernon during recent wildfires.

He spends most of his time installing or replacing poles and cabling, and doing maintenance and emergency repairs.

"I feel frustrated that drivers put me and my team at risk," he says. "It's shocking how many drivers don't follow the rules of the road."

Barnett estimates as many as 80% of drivers passing by him are using their phones, despite it being against the law and a huge safety risk.

"Flaggers regularly have to jump out of the way," he says.

"Just last week, when a speeding driver was on their phone and flagged to slow down, the driver got out of the car and argued with the flagger," he adds.

"If I'm suspending a 1,000-pound pole and you hit my truck, the pole could fall and smash right through your vehicle," Barnett emphasizes.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid roadside work zones altogether and to definitely put away phones and reduce speed.

Pay attention to temporary road signs, traffic cones, and traffic controllers.

Stop at least three metres away from flaggers and follow the 'Slow Down and Move Over' law when there are vehicles with red, blue, or amber flashing lights.

Fines for unsafe driving in a Cone Zone start at $196 for speeding and go up to $368 for using a phone or other electronic device while driving.

"When drivers drive safely, I feel safe," says Barnett.