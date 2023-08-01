Okanagan Military Tattoo eyes date change to fill seats, says city could do better job

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon's Okanagan Military Tattoo could be moving to springtime to boost attendance.

Between 3,500 and 4,000 people attended the tattoo over the weekend at Kal Tire Place, organizers approximate.

Producer Norm Crerar says it costs about $100,000 to transform the arena into the military-themed stage.

The organization spends an additional $50,000 to $60,000 on hotel rooms, food and beverage for performers.

“We’ve been at it for 10 years; we haven’t sold out the place yet,” says Crerar.

Entering into the 11th year of the event, Crerar is considering changes to boost attendance. He says summertime means locals are out of town or more focused on barbecues than performances.

He’s hoping to change the tattoo date to either the last week of May or first week of June, depending on when the ice is removed from Kal Tire Place.

The time slot, he says, would allow the tattoo to include a wider variety of performers.

“Then we have a shot at getting the Grade 10, 11, 12 students involved, choirs are shut down in the summer ... we want to get a 200-voice choir into things,” says Crerar.

“The biathlon team were going to be there on their roller skis, but in the summer they're often at summer glacier camps.”

Changing things up would give the tattoo the chance to rebrand and remassage, and maybe fill Kal Tire Place, which could help offset the high cost of the event.

New for the 2023 showcase were two large screens showing close-ups of the performance along with historical footage.

Crerar says those cost another $16,000 – a steep bill when he’s already paying to set up lighting and rent the arena.

Crerar says he took part in recent chamber of commerce research on city rental fees that found high rental rates are discouraging organizers from putting on events.

Volunteer and non-profit organizations bring a lot of money into the community with their events, he says.

“We can do a better job, but the city's got to step up, too,” says Crerar.