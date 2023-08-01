New SilverStar Resort logo closely resembles outdoor retailer's

Photo: SilverStar/Kathmandu

It's a case of deja vu for some residents of Silver Star.

SilverStar Mountain Resort unveiled a logo redesign on Monday – but locals have taken to social media to note its striking similarity to another brand.

The new design bears more than a passing resemblance to that of Zealand outdoor retailer Kathmandu.

Both logos use a single line to depict two mountain peaks and very similar-looking font.

The SilverStar logo has a flat line at the bottom and a star above and between the peaks, while Kathmandu’s integrates a bump beneath the mountain peaks and negative space above the mountaintops.

Members of the Silverstar Community Facebook group were quick to point out the likeness.

SilverStar Resort spokesperson Ian Jenkins says he’s seen the commentary online, but notes there are many logos with a mountain in them.

“We reviewed this all in our trademark process.

“However, when bringing in the font, star, colour usage and name badge, we feel ours is unique to SilverStar,” said Jenkins.